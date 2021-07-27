Third person found dead after Colorado flooding, mudslides

Caption A debris field clogs the Cache La Poudre River after flash flooding ripped through a drainage near Black Hollow Road in the Poudre Canyon near Rustic, Colo. (Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via AP) Credit: Bethany Baker Credit: Bethany Baker

The flooding and slides happened in area that was burned last year by the 326-square-mile Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in Colorado’s history. Fires torch vegetation that usually helps absorb rain and keeps the ground stable, making those areas more vulnerable to flooding, especially in steep sections. The soil in burned areas can also repel rain.

Extreme temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and rough terrain contributed to the rapid growth of the fire, the first to spread to about 313 square miles in the state, according to federal fire managers. A large amount of trees killed by beetles and stricken by the drought also fueled the growth of the fire, according to their final summary.

Scientists say climate change is responsible for more intense and frequent extreme weather like flooding and droughts and events like wildfires. But more research is needed to determine how much global warming is to blame, if at all, for a single event.