3 North Carolina teens charged in shooting death of 17-year-old

Three North Carolina teenagers have been arrested and charged after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death on Thursday.
According to the Surry County Sheriff’s office, the body was found around 11 a.m. on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, right across the street from East Surry High School. The body, police said, had been discovered by lawn care workers.
On Friday, police said they have arrested one female, age 16, and two 17-year-old males in connection with the murder.
“Incidents involving young adults and children weigh heavily on all first responders involved, especially the ones who had direct contact,” said Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt in a social media post.
Press Release from Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt On May 6, 2021 at approximately 11:10am, the Pilot Mountain Police...Posted by Surry County Sheriffs Office on Friday, May 7, 2021
All of the suspects have been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Surry County, whose county seat is the town of Dobson, borders the North Carolina and Virginia state lines.
All three suspects are in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.