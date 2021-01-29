26 animals rescued from Florida trailer after inspection

Nassau County Animal Services had responded following a call from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The animals were taken to the county’s shelter under quarantine until the state releases them. The animals were checked over by an equine veterinarian, a veterinarian and an agriculture inspector.

The vehicle’s driver, Loren McCutcheon, was charged with cruelty to animals and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Nassau County court records. The 54-year-old woman from the town of Dunnellon in north-central Florida also has a warrant in Pennsylvania for a failure to appear.