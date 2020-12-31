24 states, D.C. raising minimum wage in 2021

Some American workers will get a slight pay hike in 2021, as 24 states plus Washington, D.C., are raising their minimum wage.
Nationally, the federal minimum wage has not been raised since 2009, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). Raising the federal minimum wage was supported by many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as among leading liberal Democrats, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
However, these states are raising their hourly minimum wages next year, with some going into effect Friday:
- Alaska, to $10.34; Jan. 1
- Arizona, to $12.15; Jan. 1
- Arkansas, to $11; Jan. 1
- California, to $14; Jan. 1
- Colorado, to $12.32; Jan. 1
- Connecticut, to $13; Jan. 1
- Florida, to $8.65; Jan. 1
- Illinois, to $11; Jan. 1
- Maine, to $12.15; Jan. 1
- Maryland, to $11.75; Jan. 1
- Massachusetts, to $13.50; Jan. 1
- Minnesota, to $10.08 for employers with an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000 and $8.21 for employers with less than $500,000; Jan. 1
- Missouri, to $10.30; Jan. 1
- Montana, to $8.75; Jan. 1
- Nevada, to either $8.75 or $9.75 on July 1, with the higher rate effective for employers who don’t provide health insurance to workers
- New Jersey, to $12; Jan. 1
- New Mexico, to $10.50; Jan. 1
- New York, to $12.50; Jan. 1
- Ohio, to $8.80; Jan. 1
- Oregon, to $12 on July 1, although it will increase to $13.25 for the Portland region and to $11.50 in non-urban counties
- South Dakota, to $9.45; Jan. 1
- Vermont, to $11.75; Jan. 1
- Virginia, to $9.50 on May 1
- Washington, to $13.69; Jan. 1
- Washington, D.C. will increase its $15 per-hour minimum wage in July to adjust for the change in the cost of living for the previous 12 months
For the minimum wage in each of the remaining states, visit the EPI’s wage tracker.