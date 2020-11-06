2 Wisconsin officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in the hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit, Kehl said. The officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, the chief said.