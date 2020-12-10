2 men sentenced in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rapes

Dusty William Oliver, 41, and Richard Graham, 49, both from Blaine, Tennessee, were sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville on Monday, according to a Department of Justice statement.

Oliver and Graham pleaded guilty to an indictment charging them with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Oliver was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release and Graham was sentenced to just over 19 years in prison, with 15 years’ supervised release.