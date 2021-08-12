2 killed in shooting were rap artists tied to Wu-Tang Clan

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Wu-Tang rap legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, in a post to Instagram on Tuesday, wrote of his cousins, “Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood bonds. My Two Older cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu.”

Police have released few details about the shooting. A home surveillance video provided to the Oregonian/OregonLive appeared to capture nearly 20 gunshots and a car speeding away.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Their deaths marked the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland, which is more homicides than Portland recorded in all of 2020, police said.