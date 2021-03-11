Robert Ashby, 1 of 3 surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 95

The Archer-Ragsdale Chapter Tuskegee Airmen confirmed in a news release that Robert Ashby died Friday at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Sun City. He was 95.

Born in 1926 in Yemassee, South Carolina, Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force. After graduating from high school in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was called into active duty. By December 1944, Ashby went to Tuskegee, Alabama, for aviation training.