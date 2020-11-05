N. Dakota candidate who died from COVID-19 wins House race

District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz said an appointment would “be open to anybody who would like to” seek it, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

“I want it to be wide open and fair,” he told the paper.

Andahl, a cattle rancher and race car driver, was hospitalized for four days in early October after testing positive for coronavirus.

“He had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry,” his mother, Pat Andahl, told the Tribune after his death.

“So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help. He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that.”