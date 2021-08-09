ajc logo
X

Multiple injuries after pickup truck crashes into Tampa Waffle House

Caption
Five facts about Georgia-based Waffle House.

National & World News
By Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times
Updated 1 hour ago

Five people were transported to Tampa hospitals, including a child, after a pickup truck ran into a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

At about 2:10 p.m., Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a Waffle House located at 3009 W. Columbus Drive.

First responders found a pickup truck had crashed into the restaurant, coming to a stop inside the Waffle House.

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other adults were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The names and ages of the victims were not released.

In Other News
1
Zambian president warns of growing tensions ahead of polls
2
Rockies say fan wasn't yelling racial slur at Marlins player
3
Time's Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties
4
'Not normal.' Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
5
Epstein fund, closing shop, sends up to $125M to 135+ people
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top