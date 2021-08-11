Mother, daughter shot dead months after winning $2 million lottery prize

An Oklahoma mother and her 1-year-old daughter were shot to death last month in a double murder-suicide less than a year after winning $2 million in the California lottery, according to reports.
The husband who pulled the trigger also died after turning the gun on himself, police said.
Tiffani Hill, 31, John Donato, 42, and their daughter, Leanne, were found mortally wounded inside their home in Calera, Oklahoma, on July 30, according to news station KXII.
All three suffered gunshots to the head.
The woman’s three other children were in the home at the time of the shooting but were left unharmed. They are currently in state custody.
Hill, a member of the Choctaw Nation, collected more than $2 million last November from a winning scratch-off ticket she bought in Valley Springs, California, her family said, according to KXII.
A few months later she married Donato and the family moved to Oklahoma.
Not long afterward, however, the lottery winnings became a source of friction in the marriage, according to an attorney hired by Hill’s family.
Credit: GoFundMe
“Could that have sparked that argument? We’ll never have any way of knowing. But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them,” Theresa McGehee said, according to the station.
The money remaining from the lottery winnings has been put into a trust for the surviving children, McGehee said.
The FBI is investigating the case because it occurred on tribal land, reports said.
A GoFundMe has raised more than $3,600 so far to cover funeral expenses.