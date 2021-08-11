Mother, daughter shot dead months after winning $2 million lottery prize

Hill, a member of the Choctaw Nation, collected more than $2 million last November from a winning scratch-off ticket she bought in Valley Springs, California, her family said, according to KXII.

A few months later she married Donato and the family moved to Oklahoma.

Not long afterward, however, the lottery winnings became a source of friction in the marriage, according to an attorney hired by Hill’s family.

“Could that have sparked that argument? We’ll never have any way of knowing. But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them,” Theresa McGehee said, according to the station.

The money remaining from the lottery winnings has been put into a trust for the surviving children, McGehee said.

The FBI is investigating the case because it occurred on tribal land, reports said.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $3,600 so far to cover funeral expenses.