Before and after: Mooney's Lake in Buckhead

Mooney's Lake was a summer swimming hole off of Morosgo Drive in Buckhead that was in business from 1920-58. Today the area is occupied by the I-85/GA 400 interchange and Lindbergh Plaza. This map shows the area as it appeared in a 1949 aerial survey and how it appears today. Lindbergh Drive runs across the bottom of the photos and Piedmont Road is just outside the photo to the left. Use the interactive slider to pass between the two time periods. The 1949 view of the lake will emerge when you move the slider all the way to the right.

CREDITS: 1949 Aerial Mosaic and Photographs, Georgia State University Library. 2016: Google Maps