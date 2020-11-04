Mississippi awaits decision on new state flag

Voters in Mississippi were awaiting the results of a ballot proposal for a new state flag after the old design was retired because it featured a Confederate battle emblem.
If the new design is approved during Tuesday’s vote, the Mississippi legislature would be cleared to formally adopt it as the new state flag, but if the proposal is rejected, the process will start over and voters would again face a decision on the matter in a future election.
Mississippi’s now-retired flag, widely considered a symbol of white supremacy and oppression, was flown for 126 years, according to reports, and getting it changed has been an uphill battle.
A referendum to replace the banner failed 19 years ago, along with several other efforts through the years by national sports leagues and advocacy groups.
But state leaders changed course during the protest wave that emerged across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May, feeling increasing pressure from the public to make the issue a priority.