Missing Alabama State University student found dead

The next morning Dowdell’s friends texted Cohill, saying the sophomore transfer student never returned to the dorm and that no one had heard from him.

Family immediately drove an hour south to the campus to look for him, but Dowdell’s phone was either dead or turned off, leaving them helpless to track his whereabouts.

Upon checking his dorm room, they found that Dowdell had left behind his backpack and phone charger, indicating he hadn’t planned to be out for long.

Undeterred, the family spent nearly a full week passing out flyers before Monday afternoon’s chilling discovery near the old Booker T. Washington High School in Montgomery.

Cohill said she is struggling to overcome the shock of her son’s death and said “It would mean a whole lot to me” to see his killer brought to justice.

“I hope you rot in Hell. It’s just that simple,” she said, according to AL.com.

“I’m not good,” she continued. “I’m not good at all. We are all so lost, our hearts have just crumbled ... I didn’t expect this. My mind is blank.”

Dowdell graduated from Montevallo High School in Alabaster. He was an honor roll student at ASU and wanted to be a special education teacher, AL.com reported.

"He was a very smart kid,'' Cohill said. "Adam was a sweet, adorable kid,'' she said. “He was very mannerable. Everybody loved him and he loved everybody. This shouldn’t have happened to him.”

Quinton T. Ross Jr., the school’s president, released a statement Monday saying the entire university community was devastated by the news. “We all had hoped for a different outcome,” Ross said. “Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss.”

Anyone with information in the case should call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215- STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Dept. at 334-625-2831.