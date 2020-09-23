Mike Tyson will vote for first time in 2020 election

This election will be my 1st time voting. I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote. Go to https://t.co/7O281P87lE to register. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 22, 2020

The 54-year-old Tyson served three years in prison after he was convicted of rape and two counts of deviant sexual conduct in 1992.

Many states have laws on the books that prohibit former convicts from voting. But Nevada, where Tyson lives, passed a law in 2019 that allows voting rights to be restored once a person is released from prison.

Tyson turned professional in 1985 and was one of the most feared boxers of his era. Many of his 44 knockouts came either in the first round or -- better yet -- in the first few seconds of his bouts.

He retired in 2005 with a 50-6 record.

Tyson has also been training for a big comeback and is scheduled to square up with Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match Nov. 28.

Much hype is surrounding the contest as Tyson has published videos of his training on social media.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place in September.