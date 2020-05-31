Mark Felt, known as ‘Deep Throat,’ reveals himself, 16 years ago

Felt fed Bernstein and Woodward a steady flow of information that exposed Nixon’s knowledge of the scandal.

According to their books, “All the President’s Men” and “The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate’s Deep Throat,” Woodward spoke with Felt 17 times between June 1972 and November 1973, either in person or by phone.

The moniker “Deep Throat” referred to a widely viewed pornographic film of the same name that debuted in 1972.

By the end of July 1974, Nixon was embroiled in the Watergate scandal and faced mounting pressure to resign, not only from his enemies in Congress but also from his allies.

On Aug. 8, 1974, Nixon, with impeachment proceedings underway, announced he would resign the office of president effective at noon the next day.

Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as president at noon Aug. 9, 1974.

In 1978, Felt was indicted for ordering FBI agents to search the homes of Weather Underground members and other leftist groups without a warrant. He was found guilty in 1980 and pardoned by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

During that time, Felt wrote his memoir and claimed he was not Deep Throat, but in May 2005, he announced in a Vanity Fair article, "I'm the guy they used to call Deep Throat."

On Dec. 18, 2008, Felt died of heart failure at 95.