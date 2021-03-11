Man sues Hertz over rental receipt that would’ve cleared him of murder

Alford was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016, five years after the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Michael Adams, according to Alford’s defense attorney Jamie White.

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Alford shot Adams in the back over a 50-pound bag of marijuana.

The receipt from Hertz, however, showed Alford had been renting a car at a Lansing airport 20 minutes away from where Adams was found shot to death.

“There is no question that (Alford) would have avoided going to prison had they produced this documentation,” White told news station WLNS-TV.

A spokesperson for Hertz said the company was “deeply saddened” by Alford’s wrongful conviction and subsequent incarceration.

“While we were unable to find the historic rental record from 2011 when it was requested in 2015, we continued our good faith efforts to locate it,” Lauren Luster said Wednesday. “With advances in data search in the years following, we were able to locate the rental record in 2018 and promptly provided it.”