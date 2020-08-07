Man charged with attempted rape of 90-year-old at Warner Robins nursing home

Brown clocked out but immediately returned, the newspaper reported, citing the warrant.

Surveillance video from the nursing home reportedly showed Brown leaving the room a few minutes later with the victim’s gown in his hand, according to The Telegraph. Brown then took another gown from a cart in the hallway, the newspaper reported, citing the warrant.

Brown allegedly was in the room for about 30 minutes before a nurse saw him, according to The Telegraph. The nurse summoned other staff members, and they went into the room, the paper reported.

“Upon entry into the room, the nurse observed Brown at the foot of (the victim’s) bed, zipper down,” according to the arrest warrant. “(The victim) was off to the side of the bed and her gown was open.”

Brown then left the nursing home after being confronted, The Telegraph reported.

The arrest warrant indicates the alleged incident happened between July 7 and July 30. The arrest and booking report indicates an offense date of July 7, according to the newspaper.

Brown, who was arrested July 31, is free on a $20,000 bond, The Telegraph reported.

Brown must wear an electronic leg monitor as a condition of the bond granted Thursday by Houston County Chief Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire, according to the newspaper.

Brown’s attorney, Matthew Pollard, an assistant public defender at the Houston County Public Defender’s Office, declined comment through an office assistant, The Telegraph reported.

Brian Granger, a Houston County assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, declined comment on the facts of the case, according to the newspaper.

The next step is for the case to be presented to a grand jury. However, grand juries and jury trials have been suspended indefinitely statewide because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Granger told the newspaper.