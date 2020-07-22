Louisiana parish can move Confederate statue from courthouse

The marble-and-granite monument, erected from 1902 to 1906, features the busts of four Confederate generals around a tall pedestal on which stands a 7-foot statue of a young soldier facing north. Lower than the busts, a life-sized figure of Clio, the muse of history, points to the phrase “Love’s tribute to our gallant dead” in a 3-foot book of remembrance.

It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014, at the request of the Daughters of the Confederacy chapter. The National Parks Service describes it as “one of four major Louisiana monuments representing what is known by historians as ‘the Cult of the Lost Cause.’”

The other three, all in New Orleans, were taken down in 2017.

Two parish commissioners cited the parish’s post-Civil War reputation as “Bloody Caddo” in 2017 as a reason to remove the monument from courthouse grounds, The Times reported.

The parish was the most violent in a violent state, with less than 3% of Louisiana’s population but 16% of all homicides in the state during Reconstruction, Professor Gilles Vandal wrote in a 1991 history article.