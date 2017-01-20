Eight myths about getting into the University of Georgia

Editor’s note: High school seniors get nervous in the fall, as they wait for college acceptance letter to make their dreams come true or ruin their lives. In the midst of the tension, rumors fly about what edges students can gain or what is a sure-fire way to get turned down. Our education blogger, Maureen Downey, truth-tested the rumors by talking to administrators at Georgia’s two flagship universities, Georgia Tech and UGA. The truth is out there, and Maureen found it.
Original story: So your teens want to get into the University of Georgia? There are some critical things they need to know first.
For example, the University of Georgia accepts the ACT, which many more Georgia students are taking this year because of wariness around the new revamped SAT.
But did you know UGA focuses on only two of the four areas tested by the ACT, the math and English? Georgia Tech, on the other hand, announced it now intends to look at all four areas of the ACT, including science and reading scores.
And did you know choice of major doesn’t influence UGA admissions decisions because students can easily change their majors?
