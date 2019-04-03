Diversity project seeks metro Atlanta students for Harvard summer residency

The Harvard Diversity Project -- which won hearts, headlines and a debate contest last year -- is accepting applications from metro Atlanta students who want to spend part of the summer at the Ivy League university.
The program seeks talented high school students from metro Atlanta to participate in 10 months of training that culminates in a Harvard residency, where students learn academic debate skills.
The Harvard Diversity Project is a subsidiary of the Harvard Debate Council at Harvard. Last summer, Atlanta students performed well at the summer debate tournament, garnering headlines for their achievements.
Applications to the Harvard Diversity Project are being accepted through April 30. An academic transcript and a letter of recommendation is required to apply for the program, and a grade point average of 3.0 is preferred. Students who apply need to be rising eighth through 11th graders.
The program is free to students who demonstrate financial need, and other students pay a fee based on a sliding scale according to household income.
For more information, or to apply, visit the project’s website.