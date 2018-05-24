APS to spend $39M to renovate four schools

Renovations at Hollis will open up a “Brutalist”-style architectural design to make it “bright, light and gorgeous,” Superintendent Meria Carstarphen told board members.

Harper-Archer, currently a middle school, will be converted into an elementary building to serve students from Fain and Towns elementary schools. The new elementary school will open in 2019.

Work at Gideons Elementary will include a partial demolition and a renovation as well as green space for children to play, Carstarphen said.

The work is in addition to other ongoing projects, including the renovation of the shuttered David T. Howard Building, where Martin Luther King Jr. attended school as a boy, and a new athletic complex at the site of the former Walden Middle School.

Money for the projects comes from a one-penny sales tax.