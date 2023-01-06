Breaking: Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit
News

LIVE: Kamala Harris in Augusta to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Helene

Updated 8 minutes ago

Watch the live video below:

Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and deliver remarks updating the public about the federal response during her visit. Stay with AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

Credit: White House

Credit: White House

