News

LIVE: Atlanta mayor, police chief announce plans to keep people safe this summer

Mayor Andre Dickens will be joined by APD Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta fire chief Roderick Smith and city leadership for the annual news conference unveiling the city’s summer safety plan.
Updated 42 minutes ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Violence in Atlanta: Food court shooting, hijacked bus cap chaotic day

» Street racing arrests made as APD leaders seek to combat ‘resurgence’

» Atlanta homicides drop 21% after focus on combating guns and gangs

» Atlanta kicks off third summer of mayor’s youth employment program

» Opinion | Mayor Dickens: The water crisis is over, but the harder work is ahead

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Three hours of chaos
Johns Creek teens try teaching
LIVE: President Joe Biden is set to speak at a gun violence prevention conference in...
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer