Lawsuit claims Starbucks employee fired for stance on religion

The spokesperson added that, aside from the chain’s familiar green aprons, “no part of our dress code requires partners to wear any approved items that they have not personally selected.”

In the court filing, however, Betsy Fresse claims the Pride shirt was a requirement “tantamount to forced speech and inaccurately show her advocacy of a lifestyle in direct contradiction to her religious beliefs.”

Fresse informed the Hoboken store’s managers about her faith when she was hired as a barista in 2018, NBC reported. Periodically she would ask for Sundays and evenings off so she could attend church.

After a few months on the job, Fresse was transferred to another Starbucks in Glen Ridge, where she and other employees reportedly met with the store manager in June 2019. Inside the meeting room was a box full of Starbucks Pride T-shirts. Feeling concerned, Fresse said she approached the manager after the meeting and was reportedly told that she would not be required to wear one.

Several weeks later, a representative in the Starbucks compliance department reached out to her about the matter, the lawsuit states, and during the conversation Fresse explained she couldn’t wear the garment “because her religious beliefs prevented her from doing so.”

Then on Aug. 22, 2019, Fresse said management informed her that she was being let go because “her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks’ core values.”

A termination notice given to Fresse said she had actually been given the Pride shirt and that she refused to put it on and then stated her co-workers “need Jesus,” according to NBC.

In the suit, Fresse said she meant no harm by her statement, adding that “all people need Jesus” and that Christians are called “to express in word and deeds Christ’s love for everyone,” NBC reported.

Fresse also maintains she was a good employee who served all customers with respect and that she “holds no enmity toward individuals who ascribe to the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

Fresse believes “that God created man and woman, that marriage is defined in the Bible as between one man and one woman only, and that any sexual activity which takes place outside of this context is contrary to her understanding of Biblical teaching,” the lawsuit states.

Fresse said she went to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February and filed a complaint, clearing the way for her to file the lawsuit in August.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex and national origin.”