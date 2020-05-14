Latest coronavirus news: NASCAR races to go on without fans

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
4:25 p.m.
Updated #NASCAR schedule. Cup: May 31-Bristol, June 7-Atlanta, June 10-Martinsville, June 14-Miami, June 21-Talladega. No fans. Kansas/Michigan/Mid-Ohio/Texas events in May/June postponed. All NASCAR races at Iowa canceled, with one Xfinity race to Miami, other realignment TBD pic.twitter.com/AbMsNRxFB4— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 14, 2020
Georgia @GovKemp gives the “green flag” for the return of NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7. #gapol pic.twitter.com/1IStFefXpl— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 14, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Defense official finally confirms 5 sailors who had returned to @TheRealCVN71 after having #COVID19 have tested positive again, 18 more sailors take off ship out of abundance of caution. h/t @nytimes.— Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) May 14, 2020
2:50 p.m.
NEW: US Dept of Veterans Affairs records show more than 40 DC-area patients of VA hospitals have died of #covid19— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 14, 2020
2:20 p.m.
NEW: New York State is now investigating 110 cases of rare COVID-related illnesses in children (Kawasaki disease).— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) May 14, 2020
2:10 p.m.
THE LATEST 🚨 The number of coronavirus cases across Alabama reported during the pandemic has reached 10,895 with 466 deaths connected to the virus and 1,345 people who have been hospitalized.— CBS 42 (@CBS_42) May 14, 2020
FULL STORY: https://t.co/E46CvDrygl pic.twitter.com/gnPmVwhlV2
2:07 p.m.
.@NYGovCuomo says there were 420 new hospitalizations form #COVID19 in the last 24 hours and 157 deaths in New York State. Numbers continue to trend downward along an imperfect trajectory.— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) May 14, 2020
12:28 p.m.
#Broward and #MiamiDade counties will now be able to join the rest of #Florida in Phase 1 of reopening. @10TampaBay #COVID19 @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/ud3boLj619— Jenna Bourne (@jennabourneWTSP) May 14, 2020
11:08 a.m.
COVID-19 UPDATE: North Carolina is reporting 691 new cases bringing the state's total to 16,507. pic.twitter.com/ufqXAssmji— WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) May 14, 2020
11:06 a.m.
Florida coronavirus update: 48 new deaths brings toll close to 1,900— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) May 14, 2020
https://t.co/wzlsh40Xxf pic.twitter.com/Z3DMOxdJpb
10:59 a.m.
The law offices of Morgan & Morgan are holding a press conference over zoom to announce a lawsuit being filed against two Florida nursing homes for their mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak. I’ll be covering the press conference for @WUFTNews— Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) May 14, 2020
10:37 a.m. McDonald's set conditions for reopenings, including closed soda fountains and clean digital kiosks.
8:42 a.m.
Delta CEO on retiring 777s pic.twitter.com/5O0dfSewiX— davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) May 14, 2020
7:19 a.m.
TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SHOWS THAT ERA OF GLOBALIZATION IS OVER -FOX BUSINESS NETWORK— (@DeItaOne)May 14 2020
7:10 a.m.
A couple of headlines from Trump's interview this morning with Fox Business: ON A VACCINE: “Yeah, I think we will have a vaccine by the end of the year.” (Fauci says 12-18 months.) ON THE DEATH TOLL: “We will lose over a hundred thousand perhaps in this country."— (@GeoffRBennett)May 14 2020
7:03 a.m.
$NCLH Reports Q1 -$0.99 v -$0.52e, Rev $1.25B v $1.28Be (Norwegian Cruise Line)— TradeTheNews.com (@Trade_The_News) May 14, 2020
(More at https://t.co/YgH4rvi2On)
- Well-Positioned to Withstand Over 18 Months of Voyage Suspensions
- Guides Q2 Net loss on both GAAP and adj basis$CCL $RCL
12:34 a.m.
The #Mississippi House & Senate voted tonight to create grant programs for small businesses hurt by the #coronavirus pandemic. Total cost: $300M, which comes from the $1.25B the state is receiving in federal relief. #msleg #msgov— Emily Wagster Pettus (@EWagsterPettus) May 14, 2020