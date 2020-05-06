Latest coronavirus news: El Salvador President extends San Salvador quarantine

La política partidista la dejaremos para después de la pandemia.



Ahora, lo que necesitamos es esto. Trabajar en equipo.



Invitamos todos los alcaldes de nuestro país, de todos los partidos políticos, a hacer lo mismo. https://t.co/4ItkW1uNKx — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 5, 2020

7:35 p.m.

BREAKING: The Democratic primary is back on in New York State for June 23, as a federal judge reinstates the contest following a lawsuit by @AndrewYang.



Background, @CourthouseNews: https://t.co/MydVP6yeoO pic.twitter.com/LgL6YjxJcU — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020

6:41 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus will be “somewhat higher” than 65,000, according to reporter Steven Portnoy.

"Those models have been so wrong," Trump says on ABC, explaining why he doesn't believe the forecasts.



"I always felt 60, 65,000 [would die]... but it's probably going to be somewhat higher than that." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 5, 2020

5:23 p.m.

Woman arraigned in shooting death of Family Dollar security guard in Michigan.

5:21 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reportedly will ease some restrictions Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina will enter Phase 1 of easing COVID-19 restriction on Friday at 5 p.m.



Here's what that means for you: https://t.co/BZyOYSrecN pic.twitter.com/NOLrhAKjoo — CBS 17 (@WNCN) May 5, 2020

4:56 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the Coronavirus Response Task Force has done a “phenomenal job,” according to a reporter.

Trump, asked by @Acosta if winding down the Coronavirus Task Force in the middle of a pandemic is a good idea:



"Well I think we're looking at phase two and we're looking at other phases ... the task force has done a phenomenal job." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) May 5, 2020

4:16 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is planning to open barbershops and salons on Friday, according to a reporter.

BREAKING: Governor Greg Abbott just announced barbers, hair salons, cosmetologists and tanning salons can reopen this Friday, May 8.



Gyms may open May 18. pic.twitter.com/rKsOYSqBO1 — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) May 5, 2020

4:14 p.m. Top vaccine expert Rick Bright reportedly will testify on Capitol Hill on May 14.

1:16 p.m.

Unfortunately, we continue to lose members of our New Jersey family. Today we report that we’ve lost 334 more.



We’ve now lost 8,244 lives to this virus. pic.twitter.com/JElWWhAF4i — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 5, 2020

12:17 p.m.

Finally we get an update on the Tyson Plant in #Perry #Iowa: 58% percent of that workforce has tested positive for #COVID19. That’s a total of 730 cases. — (@LDonovanKCCI)May 05 2020

12:09 p.m.

Today's @PAHealthDept reports 865 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,957. While there have been 554 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,012 deaths — Jan Murphy (@JanMurphy) May 5, 2020

11:58 a.m.

BREAKING: Governor DeSantis says Florida Department of Health numbers show 60% of #Coronavirus fatalities in our state are people who are 75 or older with comorbidities, which means the presence of at least a second chronic disease or condition. #FOX35 @fox35orlando — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) May 5, 2020

11:52 a.m.

In addition to the #COVID19 tests offered at drive-through state testing sites, ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ says certain lanes will soon be dedicated to antibody tests. They’ll have 200,000 available in the coming days ⁦@BN9⁩ — (@angie_angers)May 05 2020

11:37 a.m.

.@NYGovCuomo has started his daily COVID-19 briefing. Hospitalizations around 8,600, "flat", overall hospitalizations and intubations down. New hospitalizations around 660. 230 fatalities in the past 24 hours. — (@WBFO)May 05 2020

10:56 a.m.

Picketers outside today’s Palm Beach County Commission meeting, urging quicker reopening of businesses. At least one commissioner backs Palm Beach reopening sooner than Broward and Miami-Dade. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/zylBnTckwg — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) May 5, 2020

10:37 a.m.

The increase of 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Davidson County over the last 24 hours was the result of 1,056 tests processed. 30,442 tests have been processed countywide with 3,322 positives, which is 10.9%. @WKRN — (@JoshBreslowWKRN)May 05 2020

1:29 a.m.