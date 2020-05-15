Latest coronavirus news: Detroit reports 10,188 cases, 1,237 deaths

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19
9 p.m.
@CityofDetroit reports 10,188 #COVID19 cases in Detroit, an increase of 187 over yesterday's 10,001 cases. It also reports 1,237 total deaths, up 17 from yesterday's report of 1,220. pic.twitter.com/JgH5W699Ic— Ken Coleman (@HistoryLivesDet) May 15, 2020
8:20 p.m.
Haiti confirms 273 total cases of the coronavirus.
| #urgent | 39 nouveaux cas de #coronavirus sont enregistrés en Haïti, selon le @MsppOfficiel, qui souligne qu'une nouvelle personne a guéri de la maladie, alors que deux autres en sont mortes. Au total, le pays a enregistré 273 cas confirmés, dont 20 morts & 18 guéris. #PAPPOST pic.twitter.com/r9gwHKLiqU— Port-au-Prince Post (@papposthaiti) May 15, 2020
8:15 p.m.
NEW: The hospital ship USNS Mercy will be leaving LA tomorrow and will be heading back to San Diego. It went relatively unused after it arrived here in March. The state had feared hospitals would be overwhelmed. Thankfully, that never materialized. https://t.co/bP9kukmO2x @FOXLA— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2020
8:10 p.m.
Mexico reports 42,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,477 deaths.
#ÚLTIMAHORA La Secretaría de Salud @SSalud_mx confirma 4 mil 477 defunciones por #COVID19 en el país, 10 mil 57 casos confirmados activos y 42 mil 595 casos acumulados pic.twitter.com/6w1cvpdNUJ— Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) May 15, 2020
7:40 p.m.
Cayman Islands reports 93 total cases of the coronavirus.
May 14, 2020
6:50 p.m.
SCOOP: Through an open records request, I learned that state of Texas is spending $45 million on 300,000 #coronavirus prison testshttps://t.co/Kz1tnEpWbs— Asher Price (@asherprice) May 13, 2020
5:44 p.m.
A flexible, community-based approach will empower individual jurisdictions to make decisions regarding the timing of stage one reopenings. @wjz— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) May 13, 2020
12:45 p.m.
NEW: Uber is redesigning its app around COVID-19. The new app will include education modules related to the virus, like "how to wear a mask," a "door-to-door" safety experience, and a safety checklist that users must complete before requesting a ride— Audrey Conklin (@audpants) May 13, 2020
11:37 a.m.
166 people have died in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations, intubations are down again. pic.twitter.com/aatyweoVEq— CBS 6 Albany - WRGB (@CBS6Albany) May 13, 2020
11:07 a.m.
$ABT New York University data shows Abbott coronavirus test missed one-third of COVID cases in preliminary test; the 15-min test may yield false— MoneyEmpire (@MONEYEMPIRE) May 13, 2020
11:04 a.m.
#NEW: Horry County Council has voted to allow their state of emergency order to expire and to move forward with a phased reopening plan. https://t.co/KHOQqov0DH— WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13) May 13, 2020
10:06 a.m.
CISA and FBI have just released a "public service advisory" about China-linked hackers targeting "U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research." https://t.co/0IDrLPIuD7— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) May 13, 2020
They say this "jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options."
8:13 a.m.
LabCorp Expands Availability Of Its COVID-19 At-Home Collection Test Kit, Says 'Consumers Now Have Access to the At-Home Test Collection Kit Online with No Upfront Costs' $LH— PSK2329 - JHC (@psk2329) May 13, 2020
7:21 a.m.
SCOOP -- PAUL MANAFORT released from prison to home confinement amid coronavirus concerns early this morning. Story from me & @LukeLBarr https://t.co/aw5STFdchB— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 13, 2020
5:40 a.m.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to release an alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to coronavirus infection, a CDC spokesman told CNN https://t.co/IPcQUqvqUc— CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020
12:43 a.m.
Alameda County Update on Tesla, May 12: We received Tesla’s site-specific Fremont COVID-19 Prevention and Control Plan yesterday as anticipated. A site-specific plan is a part of the Governor’s guidance for reopening manufacturing.— (@Dare2BWell)May 13 2020