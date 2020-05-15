Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

Latest coronavirus news: Detroit reports 10,188 cases, 1,237 deaths

Thousands of people are willing to be exposed to COVID-19 for science

CONTINUING COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | May 15, 2020
By Kelcie Willis - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTim Darnell - Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.

9 p.m.

﻿8:20 p.m.

Haiti confirms 273 total cases of the coronavirus.

8:15 p.m.

﻿8:10 p.m.

Mexico reports 42,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,477 deaths.

7:40 p.m.

Cayman Islands reports 93 total cases of the coronavirus.

6:50 p.m.

5:44 p.m.

12:45 p.m. 

11:37 a.m. 

11:07 a.m. 

11:04 a.m. 

10:06 a.m. 

8:13 a.m. 

7:21 a.m. 

5:40 a.m. 

12:43 a.m.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.