Latest coronavirus news: SecDef says DoD will deliver vaccines ‘at scale’

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
This daily live blog will provide the latest updates, news and details of COVID-19 from media outlets and social media sources nationally and internationally.
4:35 p.m.
The letter that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent today to team presidents, GMs and HCs about the next phase of reopening club facilities: pic.twitter.com/BHKsOO0KiH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2020
4 p.m.
The @DeptofDefense boasts the best scientists and researchers in the world. We will deliver a vaccine, at scale, in time. pic.twitter.com/XBikusrtbR— @EsperDoD (@EsperDoD) May 28, 2020
3 p.m.
JUST IN: Michigan is reporting 406 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 additional COVID-19 deaths.— 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) May 28, 2020
Michigan now has 56,014 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,372 COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/0OXdioMiKc
2:36 p.m.
Boston Marathon "not feasible this year," says Walsh. An "alternative approach" will let runners "participate remotely."— Adam Vaccaro (@adamtvaccaro) May 28, 2020
2:17 p.m.
U.S. CDC REPORTS 1,415 NEW DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY; TOTAL NOW 100,446 DEATHS VS 99,031 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON MAY 27— First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) May 28, 2020
12:48 p.m.
UPDATE: Disney World updated the notice on its website, removing part that said, “Disney Resort hotels to open beginning July 11…” DVC resorts and Ft Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen June 22. But spokesperson says dates for other hotels have not been released. pic.twitter.com/srCUDJ7HEK— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 28, 2020
12:20 p.m.
The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
12:09 p.m.
A day after explaining that the state will only confirm an outbreak at a meatpacking facility when asked, IDPH confirmed one at Tyson in Storm Lake today with 555 employees testing positive. Buena Vista Co. saw a large spike in cases yesterday. It's now 7th in IA for total cases.— Nicole Agee (@NicoleAgee) May 28, 2020
11:56 a.m.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is signing an executive order giving businesses the right to deny entry to shoppers who aren’t wearing masks or face-coverings. @SPECNewsAlbany— Marisa Jacques (@MarisaJacquesTV) May 28, 2020
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina reports 784 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations, deaths remain high https://t.co/whj0WUPqMp #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/15668wuNHJ— WFAE (@WFAE) May 28, 2020
11:14 a.m.
Latest reported Florida COVID-19 numbers:— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 28, 2020
-53285 total cases (up from 52634 yesterday)
-9795 hospital admissions (up from 9639)
-2364 deaths (up from 2319)
-17396 in Dade (up from 17225)
-6870 in Broward (up from 6825)
-5541 in Palm Beach (up from 5455)
11:06 a.m.
Alabama adds 314 coronavirus cases, Montgomery and Mobile account for 80; 16,032 statewide - https://t.co/QtlBnCbW2d https://t.co/zyaIk5Of46— Montgomery News (@montgomery_new) May 28, 2020
10:20 a.m.
NC Senate passes bill to expand outdoor restaurant capacity and allows bars to reopen. This as Bar and Tavern Assoc threatens lawsuit tomorrow if ban not lifted. Gov newser at 2pm. We will carry live. #ncpol #ncga pic.twitter.com/M5bTLBBEGr— Tim Boyum (@TimBoyumTV) May 28, 2020
10:14 a.m.
Milley: We’re confident a vaccine will be available in the Fall and there is high confidence there will be 3 million doses available in January. #COVID— Mary Walsh (@CBSWalsh) May 28, 2020
9:58 a.m.
UPDATE: Mayor de Blasio lays out plan for Phase 1 reopening NYC; likely to begin in early June https://t.co/DRXSWKc94D #Breaking— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 28, 2020
6:48 a.m.
Low-cost European carrier EasyJet has announced plans to slash its workforce by up to 30% as it overhauls operations to reflect reduced demand for air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/20hC67M1QE— CNN (@CNN) May 28, 2020
6:45 a.m.
Boeing Announces Thousands Of Layoffs Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘I Wish There Were Some Other Way.’ https://t.co/mXXa6xy0lY— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020