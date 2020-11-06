LA district attorney defeated in reelection bid

Lacey’s eight-year tenure may have come to an end in part because of the anti-law enforcement sentiments the swept the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

More than 500 fatal police shootings were reported under Lacey’s watch since she was first elected in 2012. Reports say she has declined to bring charges in most if not all of the cases.

Police brutality became a critical focus of the race and during the primary election in March, Lacey finished far ahead of Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi.

But after Floyd’s death, Gascón found momentum amid protests calling for changes to the criminal justice system.

Gascón also presented a strong challenge to Lacey based on his credentials alone.

The 66-year-old is the former San Francisco district attorney and assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. He grabbed an early lead on election night and remained comfortably ahead of the incumbent, even as she finally threw in the towel Friday.

Back in March, Lacey sidestepped a major controversy in which her husband, David, briefly held a group of Black Lives Matter protesters at gunpoint outside the couple’s home, according to video of the incident that went viral on social media.

The situation started on the eve of the primary election, when about 30 protesters arrived at Lacey’s home in Grenada Hills before dawn with banners, signs, bullhorns and chairs, and called for Lacey to come outside for a face-to-face meeting to address her reluctance to prosecute high-profile suspects and police officers involved in deadly shootings.

That’s when a man emerged with a gun from inside the front door of the residence.

With a hotly contested election hours away, Lacey was forced to hold a news conference later in the day and apologized, saying she and her husband were awakened and frightened by the demonstrators.

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he was profoundly sorry,” Lacey said, according to the AP.

The protesters later dismissed Lacey’s apology, saying the group felt “traumatized” after David Lacey pointed his gun “inches” from them, according to the AP.