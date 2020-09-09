Kevin Hart to fill shoes of Jerry Lewis in revival of annual telethon

Veteran funnyman Kevin Hart has been chosen to revive a popular television fundraiser that was the longtime platform of late comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis.
Hart will host the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, a two-hour virtual event that will air Oct. 24, the charity organization announced Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.
The last time the telethon aired was Aug. 31, 2014, and months later, having raised billions of dollars, the star-studded event was canceled after a 49-year run.
At the time, fundraisers were transitioning to viral internet phenomenons such as the Ice Bucket Challenge, which quickly gained traction and worldwide awareness.
Now after six years, the telethon is back with Hart at the helm. His predecessor Lewis hosted the charity show from 1966 until 2011, making the Muscular Dystrophy Association event a national tradition every Labor Day. Lewis died on Aug. 20, 2017, at age 91.
Hart said he sees the telethon’s return as an “incredible opportunity” to continue his legacy.
“I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” Hart said in a statement.
The show will feature numerous celebrity guests including Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black and Usain Bolt. It will also benefit Hart’s Help From the Hart charity.