Kennesaw State lecturer intends to ‘support her students’ during campus protest

More than 75 pro-Palestinian demonstrators returned to Kennesaw State University on Wednesday after a week of crackdowns on protests at college campuses across the U.S.

They called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to what they described as Israel’s “apartheid” against Palestinians.

The protesters were joined by a handful of KSU faculty members, including psychology lecturer Kayla Sargent, who said she was there to support her students following police crackdowns on protests at Emory University, the University of Georgia and beyond.