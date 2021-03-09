Judge throws out criminal charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

On Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reconsidered.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times March 13 by the officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation which she was not involved.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on June 25, 2020. Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Reports said she had gone to bed alongside Walker, who fired a single shot and wounded Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Jonathan Mattingly in the leg as he burst through the door. Mattingly has since recovered and remains on the force.

The two other Louisville officers who fired shots that night — Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison — have been dismissed from the department.

Hankison became the only deputy indicted last September in connection with Taylor’s death, but he was not charged with murder. He faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment unrelated to Taylor’s death for shooting into neighboring apartments during the raid.

After a lengthy investigation, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron concluded that the officers had announced themselves before entering the apartment — and did not execute the warrant as “no-knock.”

Cameron later acknowledged that he never put forth an option for the grand jury to indict any of the officers for murder, saying the use of force by the officers was justified because Walker was the first to open fire.

Taylor’s death sparked national outrage and months of protests that coincided with massive protests sparked by the May 25 police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.