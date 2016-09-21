Poll of Georgia voters, January 2015

This exclusive Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of 905 Georgians statewide was conducted Jan. 5-8 by Abt SRBI of New York. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points for each response.

Note: Telephone interviews were conducted by landline (n=541) and cell phone (n=364). The full sample of 905 Georgia residents were weighted to match the population parameters of the adult population in Georgia. The sample was balanced to match population parameters for sex, age, education level, race/Hispanic ethnicity, region (North, Atlanta Metro, Atlanta Exurbs, Southeast, Southwest), and telephone usage (cell-only, dual-user, landline-only). Some totals may not equal 100% due to rounding. Detailed methodology | View full results and crosstabs | Archive of past AJC polls

