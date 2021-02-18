Ivanka Trump informs Marco Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat

Their talk was revealed one day after the former president reemerged as a private citizen following his permanent ban from social media in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

»AJC IN DEPTH: Riot at the Capitol — what caused one of America’s darkest days

Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies eliminated the former president’s immediate ability to rile up his supporters with further misinformation that would lead to additional violence during his final days in office and during Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

After more than a month of silence, Donald Trump conducted a series of interviews Wednesday to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, although he would not comment on his political future, saying it was too soon to talk about whether he will run again in 2024.

»RELATED: Trump, social media, react to death of Rush Limbaugh

Despite Ivanka stepping aside, others in the Trump family have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, who served as a chief campaign surrogate, is still considering running for retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in North Carolina.

The former president’s oldest son, Don Jr., also remains deeply popular with his father’s base.

In a pair of friendly statements, Rubio and Ivanka Trump praised one another for their efforts together working on several key workplace issues.

“I am incredibly grateful to Ivanka for her friendship and support,” said Rubio. “The challenges working moms and dads face in today’s economy are real, and Ivanka was a formidable and effective advocate for them.”

“Marco has been a tremendous advocate for working families, a good personal friend, and I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about,” said Ivanka Trump.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.