Breaking: Charges to be dropped against some Emory protesters
Investigations

Georgia prison guards convicted in contraband trial

Women sentenced to 10 years in prison; case to be appealed
Three former correctional officers at Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville have been convicted of trading with inmates in a scheme that involved smuggling cellphones in 2018. (Courtesy of Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)

Credit: Courtesy of Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

Credit: Courtesy of Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

Three former correctional officers at Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville have been convicted of trading with inmates in a scheme that involved smuggling cellphones in 2018. (Courtesy of Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By
0 minutes ago

A Baldwin County jury found three former correctional officers guilty Wednesday in a trial that exposed a scheme to smuggle drugs and cellphones into a privately operated state prison.

Natashia Seals, Tierra Harrison and Shanell Brown, who all worked at Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville, were found guilty of trading with inmates, making a false statement and violation of oath by a public officer. The jury issued a split verdict and found the three women not guilty of three other charges: trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and crossing the guard lines with drugs.

While the jury found the women guilty of racketering charges, the judge vacated that disposition because it required guilty verdicts on the more serious charges.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell sentenced each former officer to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years on probation.

Tammy Coffey, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case for the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, said the contraband problem came to light when an officer noticed an inmate acting suspiciously. When he was searched, officers found cellphones, marijuana and tobacco. “So, of course, the big question is — who brought it in? How did it get there?” Coffey said.

ExploreInside Job: Hundreds of GA prison employees aided prisoners’ criminal schemes

An investigation uncovered a scheme in which correctional officers allegedly helped each other get contraband through the screening system at the prison entrance and leave the contraband in the trash can of a restroom used by officers. Then, investigators found, an inmate would pick up the items to sell on the inside. The investigation concluded the scheme went on for at least eight months until it was discovered in November 2018.

Riverbend is a private prison operated for the Georgia Department of Corrections by the Geo Group.

An attorney representing two of the defendants said the jury’s split verdict would be challenged.

“The verdict is very, very, very confusing. It doesn’t make sense,” said Hoganne A. Harrison-Walton, who represented Harrison and Brown. “We are going to be filing an appeal.”

ExploreFrom August: Feds charge 23 in prison-based Georgia drug ring aided by drones

Harrison-Walton said she understands that the judge wanted to send a message about the contraband problem in Georgia’s prisons, but she said the length of the sentences was uncalled for.

Coffey said the drugs and phones create a host of dangers within the prison system. “We can’t allow officers who are expected to uphold the law to violate the law that they have taken an oath to protect. … They have broken the trust of the state of Georgia, the people who have hired them and the inmates that they are in there to protect.”

Georgia’s prisons are awash in contraband. Cellphones are routinely used to coordinate violence within the prisons, run financial crimes or drugs rings or even call hits on the outside. Widespread drug sales within the prison system undermine rehabilitation and can lead to violence or extortion of families when prisoners can’t pay their drug debts.

T. Wright Barksdale III, the district attorney for the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, said contraband cases involving officers are important but can be hard to prosecute since they often rely on testimony from prison inmates, whose credibility may be questioned by juries. “The message here is, at least in the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, we take these things very seriously,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Carrie Teegardin on twitter

Carrie Teegardin is a reporter and part of the investigative team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Duke University and has won numerous national journalism awards.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Supreme Court seems likely to give Oklahoma death row inmate a new day in court
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade will testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee
Placeholder Image

Fulton inmate held at Cobb jail strangled, cellmate charged, sheriff says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Georgia congressional leaders demand EPA scrutiny of BioLab chemicals
Georgia preps for fight as feds expose horrific prison conditions
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same