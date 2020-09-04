Lawmaker says nursing homes need “granny cams”

Southern Pines nursing home resident Shirley Campbell visits with her daughter, Margie Price, and son-in-law, Ken, through a glass door in Warner Robins, during a visit in June. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

“I got a lot of phone calls once we hit the pandemic,” he said. “It would have been ideal.”

The bill doesn’t require cameras in all rooms, but simply authorizes them as an option, he said. “I told them over and over if you’re doing what’s right, what do you have to hide?” Douglas said.

Some in the long-term care industry have opposed the measure, citing privacy issues.

But Douglas said the pandemic has proven the need for cameras and that other states are signing off on them. He said he’s been hearing from family members during the lockdown who weren’t told about outbreaks or even immediately informed when someone died.

“It’s a travesty,” he said.