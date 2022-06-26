ajc logo
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Investigative reporters Alan Judd, left, and Willoughby Mariano, right, discuss their "Dangerous Dwellings" series with political reporter Greg Bluestein during a taping of the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jay.Black@ajc.com)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Investigative reporters Alan Judd, left, and Willoughby Mariano, right, discuss their "Dangerous Dwellings" series with political reporter Greg Bluestein during a taping of the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jay.Black@ajc.com)

After years of tracking homicides across metro Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered murders cluster at certain apartment complexes.

The question is, why?

In the special edition of the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by the reporters Alan Judd and Willoughby Mariano, who led the Dangerous Dwellings investigation.

Our team will discuss how this project got started, what we found, and potential laws that could improve the situation.

We will also introduce you to some of the people who are stuck living in these apartments and private equity firms that own them.

Please listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

