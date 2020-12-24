House GOP reject Democrat effort for $2,000 stimulus checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.” . He demanded Congress renegotiate the bill and raise the payments to a much higher amount. . I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple … send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. , Donald Trump, via Twitter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Twitter soon after, saying Democrats were ready to comply with “unanimous consent.”. Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!, Nancy Pelosi, via Twitter. Rep. Alexandria Ocasiso-Cortez also responded, saying she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib had already co-written an amendment including the increase. . Let’s do it … Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down, Alexandria Ocasiso-Cortez, via Twitter