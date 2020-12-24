House GOP reject Democrat effort for $2,000 stimulus checks

House Republicans have soundly rejected an effort by Democrats to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans days after President Donald Trump floated the idea and threatened not to sign legislation that approved only $600 for coronavirus relief.
On Thursday morning, Democrats attempted to pass the relief measure by unanimous consent but Republicans refused to accept the amendment.
Previously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed with the president that the second round of direct payments to millions of Americans should be higher. She announced Thursday that Democrats will next try to pass the bill in a full vote on the House floor December 28, according to reports.
“Hopefully by then the president will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Earlier this week Congress passed the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill which included the $600 payouts that are capped for people with higher incomes. The legislation is attached to a spending bill that funds the federal government and faces a critical Monday deadline.
After the bill landed in the Oval Office, Trump threatened not to sign it unless Congress raised the amount of the checks to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.
“If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction,” Pelosi said.
