X

House GOP reject Democrat effort for $2,000 stimulus checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.” . He demanded Congress renegotiate the bill and raise the payments to a much higher amount. . I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple … send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. , Donald Trump, via Twitter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Twitter soon after, saying Democrats were ready to comply with “unanimous consent.”. Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!, Nancy Pelosi, via Twitter. Rep. Alexandria Ocasiso-Cortez also responded, saying she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib had already co-written an amendment including the increase. . Let’s do it … Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down, Alexandria Ocasiso-Cortez, via Twitter

National Politics | Updated 4 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

House Republicans have soundly rejected an effort by Democrats to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans days after President Donald Trump floated the idea and threatened not to sign legislation that approved only $600 for coronavirus relief.

On Thursday morning, Democrats attempted to pass the relief measure by unanimous consent but Republicans refused to accept the amendment.

Previously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed with the president that the second round of direct payments to millions of Americans should be higher. She announced Thursday that Democrats will next try to pass the bill in a full vote on the House floor December 28, according to reports.

“Hopefully by then the president will have already signed the bipartisan and bicameral legislation to keep government open and to deliver coronavirus relief,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Earlier this week Congress passed the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill which included the $600 payouts that are capped for people with higher incomes. The legislation is attached to a spending bill that funds the federal government and faces a critical Monday deadline.

After the bill landed in the Oval Office, Trump threatened not to sign it unless Congress raised the amount of the checks to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

“If the President is serious about the $2,000 direct payments, he must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction,” Pelosi said.

This is a developing story. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest details.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.