You don’t have to be a rock star like Steven Tyler to injure your voice

Tyler’s injuries are rare, but other voice problems can arise from overusing vocal cords, voice specialists told The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The vocal cords are two muscular bands inside the voice box that produce sound and help us breathe and swallow food safely, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Teachers, coaches, religious leaders, politicians, and other public speakers who use their voices regularly also strain their vocal cords. Medical professionals say scheduling rest periods and taking other precautions to protect the voice is necessary.

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association estimates that about 9 million adults, or 4%, report having a problem using their voice that lasted a week or longer.

Those who use their voices regularly are at risk of injury, but likely not to the extent of a fractured larynx, said Robert Andrews, an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor with the Atlanta Institute for ENT who specializes in voice care and has treated professional singers. He said most people, even those with speaking careers, generally don’t push their voices to an extreme level.

While he didn’t treat Tyler, Andrews said larynx fractures are unusual and typically result from trauma to the neck caused by sports or motor vehicle accidents.

He said he is more likely to treat noncancerous lesions or growths caused by repeated overuse resulting in inflammation or injury to a blood vessel in the vocal cords.

Andrews explained that the vocal cords come together and vibrate to produce sound. They are located in a very small area and can be injured when they are under repeated pressure and tension from overuse. This can occur if someone uses their voice outside their normal range for singing, yelling or talking over noise in a bar or restaurant.

Even professional singers understand the dangers of performing too many voice-demanding songs in a row and build in recovery time between sets, he said.

For a strained voice, hydration, mucus thinners, and rest often solve the issue, Andrews said.

Sickness, allergies, and stomach disorders such as acid reflux, when stomach fluid rises into the throat, can also irritate the vocal cords, he said.

The first signs of problem are typically hoarseness and discomfort when speaking, he said. At that point, a patient should visit their primary care physician or an ENT specialist, Andrews said. Treatment could include medication such as an anti-inflammatory drug, or in extreme cases, surgery to remove the lesion, he said.

An ENT may also refer the patient to a speech-language pathologist who will teach them how to care for their voices much like physical therapists do for bones, joints, and muscles. “Behavioral therapy is as important to a good outcome as any treatment a physician can offer,” Andrews said.

When an ENT sends someone diagnosed with a developing growth caused by vocal strain, the goal is to prevent the need for surgery, said Saralyn Gamble, a speech-language pathologist with Piedmont Augusta. “We work on breathing and using the voice so the vocal cords don’t come together too hard. We also teach improved vocal health to prevent [growths] from occurring again.”

In addition to hoarseness, a patient may notice throat pain, a total voice loss, or their voice has changed and doesn’t sound like it usually does, Gamble said.

Gamble and Andrews offer these tips for performers and the general public.

How to protect your voice

· Stay hydrated.

· Build in rest periods of at least 5 to 10 minutes when you don’t use your voice, longer for more serious injuries.

· Avoid caffeine and alcohol that can dry out the throat and vocal cords, or drink extra water to flush out and restore moisture.

· Avoid smoking cigarettes or marijuana, which can cause coughing and irritate the vocal cords.

· Use a microphone when necessary to amplify your voice so your vocal cords don’t strain.

· Take mucus thinners or cough suppressants if illness causes voice issues.

· Use an antihistamine if you have allergies, which can cause vocal swelling or inflammation.

· If acid reflux is causing voice issues, change your eating patterns, take an acid inhibitor, or use a wedge pillow or adjustable bed to raise your head above your stomach.