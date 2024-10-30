Health News
Health News

Do undocumented immigrants get free health care in Georgia? No, but there’s an exception

In general, undocumented immigrants in Georgia are not eligible to enroll in the government’s big health care insurance programs for the poor and elderly, called Medicare and Medicaid. (Pratchaya Leelapatchayanont/Dreamstime/TNS)

TNS

TNS

In general, undocumented immigrants in Georgia are not eligible to enroll in the government’s big health care insurance programs for the poor and elderly, called Medicare and Medicaid. (Pratchaya Leelapatchayanont/Dreamstime/TNS) (TNS)
By
1 hour ago

“Please tell us how much money is spent in Georgia on medical services for illegal immigrants?”

— Ron Weaver

AJC's Ariel Hart drawn by Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Mike Luckovich

If you want to figure out how to get world-class health care for free, becoming an undocumented immigrant in Georgia won’t help.

A few weeks ago, we asked AJC readers to share questions on their mind as they prepare to cast their votes in November. They delivered: With the elections for the president and legislative offices rolling closer, questions on both health care and immigration were top of mind. This one reader’s question hit on both subjects.

It can’t be denied the nation has soaring health care costs. It also has a burgeoning problem with the border. It’s not unreasonable to ask whether the nation’s health care costs are being driven by illegal immigration. The short answer is no.

In general, undocumented immigrants in Georgia are not eligible to enroll in the government’s big health care insurance programs for the poor and elderly, called Medicare and Medicaid.

Medicaid is the way state and federal taxpayers pay health insurance for poor children and some poor adults, including some disabled adults and some low-income elderly in nursing homes. Overall about 2 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicaid.

Medicare is the taxpayers’ main program to insure elderly adults.

ExploreHealth insurance, abortion, Medicare: Is it really the president that makes the decision or is it Congress?

Generally, neither of those programs allow immigrants who are in Georgia illegally to enroll. But there is an exception.

Hospitals are forced by federal mandate to stabilize any emergency patient who comes in the door, regardless of insurance status. When someone’s not insured and doesn’t have money to pay, that leaves the hospital in the lurch.

That law doesn’t make exceptions if the patient is an undocumented immigrant — perhaps injured in a car crash or in labor about to give birth. The emergency room will treat them.

In return for that emergency service, Medicaid will take on that patient’s bill and pay the hospital if they otherwise would have met the eligibility criteria such as age and income.

We asked the state Department of Community Health how much that emergency Medicaid spending for undocumented immigrants added up to; they didn’t have an answer available.

Of course nothing prevents charities, friends and family from also shelling out to pay undocumented immigrants’ doctor visits and prescriptions. Research has shown that even for legal immigrants, their health care costs tend to be less than half that of citizens, partly because they seek care less often.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AJC

How much does illegal immigration cost Georgians? Here’s what we know
Placeholder Image

Ariel Hart

New Georgia ACA website debuts with window shopping Monday
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia citizenship audit finds few noncitizens on voter rolls
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

‘Homelessness is a public health crisis.’ New GSU center attempts to tackle it1h ago
Medicare drug plans are getting better next year. Some will also cost more.
When plant foods are ultra-processed, the health benefits disappear
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB