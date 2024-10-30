Mike Luckovich Mike Luckovich

If you want to figure out how to get world-class health care for free, becoming an undocumented immigrant in Georgia won’t help.

A few weeks ago, we asked AJC readers to share questions on their mind as they prepare to cast their votes in November. They delivered: With the elections for the president and legislative offices rolling closer, questions on both health care and immigration were top of mind. This one reader’s question hit on both subjects.

It can’t be denied the nation has soaring health care costs. It also has a burgeoning problem with the border. It’s not unreasonable to ask whether the nation’s health care costs are being driven by illegal immigration. The short answer is no.

In general, undocumented immigrants in Georgia are not eligible to enroll in the government’s big health care insurance programs for the poor and elderly, called Medicare and Medicaid.