What you need to know about the nationwide deli meat and chicken products recalls

Some of the recalled products include Cobb salads at Trader Joe’s, Caesar pasta salads with chicken at 7-Eleven and ReadyMeals Asian style salad with chicken.

The list of recalled products include the following:

Atkins Chicken Margherita, with product codes J4221, J4278, J4250 and J4277 and best by dates of Aug. 8, 2025, through Oct. 4, 2025.

Boston Market Chicken Fajita Rice Bowl, with product code J4268 and a best by date of Sept. 24, 2025.

Michelina’s Chicken Fried Rice, with product code J4239 and best by dates of Aug. 26, 2025, or product code J4270 and best by date of Sept. 26, 2025.

Trader Joe’s Cobb salad with various best by dates before Oct. 17, 2024.

Trader Joe’s Salad with BBQ Flavored Chicken, with various best by dates between Sept. 29, 2024, and Oct.15, 2024.

Amazon Chicken & Pepper Jack wrap with establishment number 21794 and best by dates of on or before Oct. 5, 2024.

Amazon Fresh Cobb salad with Chicken & Bacon, with establishment number 21794 and best by dates on or before Oct. 5, 2024.

The BrucePac recall comes after USDA officials detected listeria in samples of poultry during routine testing. The products were produced from June 19, 2024 to Oct. 8, 2024. There are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall.

The recall from manufacturer BrucePac comes just months after more than 7 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meat products were recalled also due to listeria contamination. That outbreak, which now includes at least 10 deaths and 59 hospitalizations, is the largest of its kind, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Georgia, there have been two sicknesses connected to this deli meat. The investigation is ongoing.

Boar’s Head’s list of recalled products includes ham, roasted pork and liverwurst. The recall is for products purchased before July 31. All Boar’s Head retail pre-packaged deli meats and cheese are not included in the recall.

Officials say consumers should check to see if they may have the products in their refrigerator or freezer and should throw away any of the recalled products. When in doubt, food safety experts say consumers should toss it.

Eating foods contaminated with listeria can cause serious illness.