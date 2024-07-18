Summer spike in COVID-19 infects President Joe Biden

The timing of the illness is difficult politically as Biden is weathering growing calls to withdraw from the race over concerns about his stamina and fitness.

The virus is known to strike particularly hard at those over age 60, but Biden, 81, has been vaccinated and is current on his recommended annual booster dose. The vaccines have proven highly effective at limiting serious illness and death in people of all ages.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Wednesday that Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” After the positive COVID-19 test, Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, O’Connor said.

Paxlovid has been proven to curtail the chances of serious illness and death from COVID when prescribed in the early days of an infection, but has also been associated with rebound infections, where the virus comes back a few days after clearing up.

Biden last tested positive for COVID-19 twice in the summer of 2022, when he had a primary case and a rebound case of the virus.

Many current COVID sufferers can commiserate with the President. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports as of July 09, 2024, COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 45 states and territories, including Georgia and Washington D.C.

A summertime COVID outbreak has become the norm since the pandemic began, tied to people gathering indoors where it’s cooler and enjoying holiday travel. Health experts and doctors have said they expect this summer’s illnesses to be milder than some past versions of the virus, but the latest iterations of the ever-evolving coronavirus seem to be more contagious.

For many people who have already had COVID, a reinfection is often milder than an earlier case. But those 65 and older, pregnant or immunocompromised remain at higher risk of serious complications from COVID.

President Biden’s age alone puts him at a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID.

Age remains the strongest risk factor for severe COVID illness, with the risk of severe outcomes increasing markedly with increasing age, according to CDC researchers.

Based on data from deaths in the U.S. from 2020 to 2022, and including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, compared to adults between 18 and 29, the risk of death from COVID is 25 times higher in those ages 50 to 64 years; 60 times higher in those ages 65 to 74 years; 140 times higher in those 75 to 84; and 340 times higher in those ages 85 and older.

The virus has killed 1.19 million people in the U.S. since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the CDC. .

The CDC on no longer tracks COVID numbers but estimates the trend of the virus spread based on emergency room visits. According to the CDC, for the week that ended July 6, Georgia reported fewer than 1% of emergency room visits are due to COVID. Nationally 1.3% of emergency visits were diagnosed as COVID, an increase of 23% in week that ended July 6.

Symptoms from the latest variants circulating are familiar and include sore throat, runny nose, coughing, head and body aches, fever, fatigue, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath.

In June, the CDC recommended everyone 6 months and older get one of the new COVID vaccines when they become available this fall.

The Food and Drug Administration recently asked drug mak update the COVID vaccines to target the most recent strain circulating widely in the U.S. over the winter months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Should COVID patients still isolate?

So you’ve got COVID and aren’t sure whether to stay home? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March updated its guidelines on when people can return to their normal activities after any viral illness such as the flu or COVID.

You can go back to your normal activities when, for at least 24 hours, both are true:

o Your symptoms are getting better overall, and

o You have not had a fever (and are not using fever-reducing medication).

When you go back to your normal activities, take added precautions over the next 5 days, such as taking additional steps for cleaner air, hygiene, masks, physical distancing, and testing yourself when you will be around other people indoors.

o Keep in mind that you may still be able to spread the virus that made you sick, even if you are feeling better. You are likely to be less contagious at this time, depending on factors like how long you were sick or how sick you were.

o If you develop a fever or you start to feel worse after you have gone back to normal activities, stay home and away from others again until, for at least 24 hours your symptoms are improving overall, and you have not had a fever (and are not using fever-reducing medication). Then take added precautions for the next 5 days.