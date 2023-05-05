Secretary of State’s visit to CDC interrupted by director’s resignation

Following their closed-door meeting with CDC staff, Blinken and Walensky toured the CDC’s museum. Walking over to an exhibit on the Ebola virus, Walensky declined to answer an AJC reporter’s question about her resignation.

Walensky had already announced her decision at a CDC staff meeting Friday. Her last day will be June 30. No replacement has been named.

Blinken told reporters that her resignation’s timing with his visit was a coincidence. He praised her leadership, and the CDC’s collaboration with his department, noting that there are CDC experts in more than 60 U.S. embassies.

The global health bureau at the Department of State was needed, he said, “to make sure that we’re marshaling all our resources in effectively responding to global health challenges.”

“The thing that we’ve learned powerfully in recent years is that health security is national security,” Blinken said. “We know that when health security breaks down, it’s almost inevitably going to have an impact on our national security,” he said, citing mass migrations and instability following outbreaks.