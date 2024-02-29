Mud water instead of coffee? Here’s what to know about the trendy drink

If you’re looking for a coffee replacement, mud water might be your solution.

Made from mushrooms, ginger and turmeric, mud water is the latest trendy drink to shake up morning routines. It has less caffeine than coffee but is higher in nutrients.

“Mud water markets itself as a healthier coffee alternative and claims to have the same energetic benefits we love from coffee but without the same intensity and anxiety,” Miranda Galati, MHSc, RD told Verywell Fit.

The earthy drink was created by Shane Heath, MUD/WTR founder who said he uses a blend of ingredients inspired by traditional Chinese medicine practices and Ayurvedic, like:

100% organic cacao

Ayurvedic herbs

Mushrooms: lions mane, reishi, cordyceps, chaga, turkey tail, king trumpet, maitake and shiitake

Masala chai

Cinnamon and Himalayan salt

Possible benefits

A typical cup of coffee contains 90-100mg of caffeine, but a cup of mud water contains 35mg. With its combined ingredients, the possible benefits of mushrooms can help protect against cancer, diabetes and viruses.

Cinnamon, turmeric and ginger are great for combating stress and inflammation, and could help with bloating and the digestive system.

“It’s important to note that there is limited specific research on mud water as a product, but many studies have investigated the individual ingredients used in its formulation,” Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, told Verywell Fit.

Things to consider

It’s important to note that mud water could interfere with medications for those with autoimmune diseas

es, hormonal imbalances and bleeding disorders, Verywell Fit wrote.

A few other things to consider are the earthy taste, how less caffeine content can affect your day and the cost — mud water is listed at $60 per bag.

If you’re thinking about weaning off coffee, then mud water could be a great alternative. Before purchasing the product, make sure to consult your doctor to discuss any present or underlying conditions.