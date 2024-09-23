Morehouse School of Medicine physicians in training get their first white coats

Morehouse School of Medicine convened Friday with an emotional white coat ceremony, the day when students become official doctors in training. The moment is symbolized by each student getting to put on a short version of the white coat that doctors wear.

Among 332 students looking to be scientists, administrators, physician assistants and other health care workers were 105 medical doctors in training. The convocation speakers emphasized that the coat changes how people see you.

Peyton Pritchett, beaming, said it was far more than a piece of clothing.