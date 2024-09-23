Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store
Morehouse School of Medicine physicians in training get their first white coats

Morehouse School of Medicine students in their first months of medical school attended their white coat ceremony, a convocation where they get short versions of doctor's coats to wear in clinical settings. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra gave the address at the event, on Friday, September 20, 2024. (Photo by Ariel Hart.)

By
1 hour ago

Morehouse School of Medicine convened Friday with an emotional white coat ceremony, the day when students become official doctors in training. The moment is symbolized by each student getting to put on a short version of the white coat that doctors wear.

Among 332 students looking to be scientists, administrators, physician assistants and other health care workers were 105 medical doctors in training. The convocation speakers emphasized that the coat changes how people see you.

Peyton Pritchett, beaming, said it was far more than a piece of clothing.

It’s “the start of my superhero’s journey and the start of medical journey,” said Pritchett, 24. “It’s the start of me learning how to be in the position that I was supposed to be and that I want to be for my future patients.”

She hopes to be a sports medicine pediatrician.

Medical students Peyton Pritchett and Juan Gomez are shown just after their Morehouse School of Medicine "white coat ceremony," where students for the first time don white medical coats they will wear in clinical settings. The students' coats are shorter than the ones full doctors wear. The convocation was at Morehouse College's Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel on Friday, September 20, 2024. (Photo by Ariel Hart)

“It’s definitely not just a coat,” said Juan Gomez, 38. Gomez echoed those who spoke of helping build strong men and women rather than trying to repair broken ones.

“It’s a symbol of the superpower I’m now able to put forth into that work,” said Gomez, who is interested in oncology or internal medicine.

The speakers included U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, in town for the occasion. Becerra chose Morehouse School of Medicine over the White House, where a cabinet meeting was scheduled. He said he aimed to attend remotely.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra answers questions about his childhood and background from Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice for a live taping of her podcast on leadership, in Danforth Chapel at Morehouse College on Friday, September 20, 2024. (Photo by Ariel Hart)

Looking at the students’ families in the auditorium, Becerra said, “I see my mom and dad in that audience.”

Earlier in the morning, Becerra discussed his background helping his father, a construction worker, and what it meant to have mentors and guides when trying to move from the working class into the Ivy League.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra greets Morehouse School of Medicine students on Friday, September 20, 2024, following a taping of a podcast with MSM President Valerie Montgomery Rice at Danforth Chapel. (Photo by Ariel Hart)

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

