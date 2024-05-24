Link between racial discrimination and heart disease gaining acceptance

“We see in our sample and in other longitudinal studies those who become upwardly mobile end up experiencing more discrimination as they go to college and frequently find themselves in white spaces, have professional jobs where they are the only Black people, and move out of their [Black] community into more hostile environments.” Racism and other discriminatory stressors might include redlining and residential segregation, Ehrlich said. “They can be wealthy Americans and still encounter racism on a regular basis.”

Fani, an Emory associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, has studied the link between racism and brain changes that lead to increased disease risk in the Black community as part of the Grady Trauma Project. The study, which has been running for nearly 20 years, focuses on trauma and stress in Atlanta’s urban Black community, including racial discrimination. The majority of participants in the Grady project are Black women, some of whom have multiple health challenges, including heart disease, Fani said.

“A number of papers have linked racial discrimination to adverse health outcomes.” Research published in high-impact journals and with funding from the National Institutes of Health lends credibility to the contention, she said.

For instance, those who experience stress from discrimination might turn to overeating or drinking as a coping mechanism, Fani said. Obesity disproportionately impacts Black Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Fani believes the medical community was long skeptical about racism-related physiological changes that can affect health outcomes. But they started to recognize the link between racist experiences and health disparities during the pandemic in 2020, which Fani attributes to three factors:

--Data from the CDC and other sources reporting Black patients were more likely than white patients to become sicker from COVID and be hospitalized.

--Greater understanding about racial inequity after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck until he died during an arrest.

--The revival and advancement of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Researchers also were able to statistically isolate the effects of racism from other factors, such as poverty, which might contribute to health conditions, Fani added. “It’s hard to ignore basic facts.”

While there’s been progress, Fani said Black patients often feel stress reporting their health conditions to medical professionals for fear their concerns won’t be validated. She suggested increased education for health care providers to recognize biases and how to avoid them.

Primary care doctors also could include questions about stress from racial discrimination as part of their initial health assessments, she said.

Along with Emory, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) has been studying the connections between the environment in which blacks in several Atlanta communities live and risk factors for cardiovascular health. A newer phase of the Morehouse-Emory Center for Health Equity Study is evaluating blood samples from study participants to determine how inflammation and other factors change when the body is exposed to different environments, said cardiologist Melvin Echols, a MSM associate professor of medicine and associate director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute who studies cardiovascular diseases and health disparities.

He said he’s seen an evolution of acceptance about racism’s impact on health disparities because of the plethora of research documenting the link. Previously, there wasn’t a clear way to measure the impact.

“People are more interested in racism’s effect on health, particularly heart health.” And it makes sense that adverse issues certain people face can lead to mental and physical health challenges, added Echols, who is also chief Health Equity & Diversity officer for the American College of Cardiology.

As more leaders educate and publicize the research, he hopes the scientific and medical community can eventually relay the information to their patients so they understand the interactions between discrimination and health disparity. But Echols admits it’s still early for the evidence to translate into policy change, such as improved transportation, access to health care and health literacy. “We are definitely heading in the right direction.”

By the Numbers

· About 1 in 3 die from heart disease in Georgia

· Nearly 60% of Black adults have heart disease

· Black Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than white Americans

Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, American Heart Association