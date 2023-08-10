Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion approves 265 to enroll in first month

Gov. Brian Kemp’s limited expansion of Medicaid that launched July 1 for certain working or active adults has approved 265 people for enrollment in its first month, state officials said Thursday.

The program is meant to address the state’s health insurance coverage gap, where perhaps 370,000 poor Georgia adults have no insurance through a job but earn too little money to qualify for subsidized plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. To enroll, people must file monthly reports showing they met specific work or activity requirements at least 80 hours a month.

Medicaid is the government-funded health insurance program for poor children. In most states, it has been expanded under the Affordable Care Act to also cover all poor adults. Georgia is one of a remaining few states that have not fully expanded it, but added limited categories of adults to coverage.

Kemp bills the program, called Pathways to Coverage, as a conservative alternative to full Medicaid expansion. He developed it in concert with the Trump administration, the two arguing that the lure of Medicaid would encourage more people to work. Opponents have argued that most very poor people who can work already do, and the mere requirement to file monthly reports will deter enrolment.

The Georgia program also qualifies people who volunteer for a nonprofit organization or a handful of other specific activities for a total of 80 hours per month.

The Biden administration does not approve of work requirements and initially fought it in court. After losing in trial court the Biden administration did not appeal and allowed the program to go forward.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The program is in its infancy and the governor’s office has always expected it would take about two years to reach full enrollment. Initial numbers estimated that of about 400,000 eligible adults, about 50,000 would be enrolled after two years. Those estimates changed during pandemic fluctuations in job and income data. Kemp aides now estimate it will cover about 90,000.

Lynette Rhodes, Georgia Department of Community Health chief health policy officer, disclosed the number approved so far in a presentation to a department committee Thursday morning.

At the same time, Rhodes is helping manage the largest undertaking in more than a decade at Medicaid: the “unwinding” of pandemic emergency protections that allowed hundreds of thousands of people to join the program without getting kicked off when they no longer qualified.

Like all states, Georgia is re-evaluating all 2.8 million of the state’s Medicaid case files to make sure every enrollee still qualifies. In the July batch, Rhodes said Thursday, 68,000 Medicaid enrollees were terminated.