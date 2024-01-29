Here’s the latest on flu and COVID cases in Georgia

He said while COVID hospitalizations are down they are still seeing a “moderately high number” of COVID patients. While the latest trends are encouraging, he said people shouldn’t let their guard down, adding it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

Here’s a look at the latest figures on circulating viruses in Georgia.

COVID hospitalizations: The number of COVID hospitalizations in Georgia for the week ending Jan. 20 totaled 804, that’s down from 928 the week before, marking a 13% drop.

COVID deaths: The latest preliminary data on weekly COVID deaths in Georgia show 21 COVID deaths for the week ending Jan. 20.

Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to severe illness and complications from COVID. In Georgia, 70% of new COVID hospitalizations during the week that ended Dec. 30 were in those 60 and older.

Flu and other respiratory illnesses: Flu activity in Georgia has been steadily declining and has fallen dramatically since late last year, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia is still in a “high category” for flu activity according to the latest figures from the CDC.

The number of illnesses took a dip after a steady climb since late last year, which could mean flu season has reached its peak, according to the latest figures from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.

The latest Georgia flu report for the week ending Jan. 20 estimates the percentage of people going to the doctor for flu-like symptoms fell to 6.3% during the week ending Jan. 20, down from 7% during the previous week. This is down sharply from the week ending Dec. 29 when 11.1% of people went to the doctor for flu-like symptoms.

The data from doctor visits is based on the number of people going to the doctor with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. It can include people who are suffering from any of the circulating viruses: flu, coronavirus or RSV. Also circulating are the common cold and the bacterial infection known as strep throat, according to local doctors.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 148 people were hospitalized with the flu in the week ended Jan. 20 in the eight-county metro Atlanta region that includes Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Rockdale, and Newton counties. That’s down from 187 the previous week.

The number of flu-related deaths in Georgia since the start of the season has reached 21 and includes three children, according to the latest report from DPH. Death reports can lag for weeks and the number of deaths can be updated and increased throughout the season.