Got gas? These yoga poses could help with that

Here are five yoga poses that could help with gas and bloating.

Child’s Pose

Also known as Balasana, a child’s pose consists of sitting on your knees, stretching your arms in front of you with your palms toward the floor. Here’s how to properly do the pose:

Start in the tabletop position, with your hands and knees on the yoga mat or towel.

Spread your knees to be as wide as your surface, keeping the top of your feet on the floor.

Then, rest your belly onto your thighs, forehead to the ground (or as close to it), reaching your arms in front of you.

Knees to chest

The Apanasana pose can also help with irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, and acidity buildup in the body. Here’s how to properly do the pose:

Start by lying on your back.

Bring your legs to your chest, and give them a nice snug hug with your arms.

If you can, rock gently back and forth.

Garland pose

The Masalana or squat pose helps open the hip flexors, release tension in the lower back, and stretch the ankles while toning the belly. Here’s how to properly do the pose:

If squatting is difficult, use a chair, fitness straps, another person or a wall for assistance.

Stand with your feet a little wider than your hips.

Slowly squat down using assistance if you need to, keeping your spine aligned and not curved.

Once in the lowest squat form, place your elbows on the inside of your knees, gently pushing your knees outward.

Keep your chest forward, neck long and body upright.

Spinal twist

The Supta Matsyendrasana also helps with herniated discs, sacroiliac instability and other back injuries, along with releasing gas and tightness in the hips, legs, and spine. Here’s how to properly do the pose:

Lying on your back, slowly bring the knees to your chest.

Then, with your hands, guide your legs to one side of the body, keeping your legs in a 90 degree position.

Remember to keep your shoulders wide and on the mat, the only motion should be twisting your lower body.

If needed, grab a towel or yoga block for extra support, placing it below your knees.

Chair pose

The Utkatasana is the perfect stretch that strengthens the muscles in the arms and legs, helping to build cardiovascular health and balance. Here’s how to properly do the stretch:

Stand with your legs together.

Bend your legs in a light squat position to where the thighs and knees are parallel to the floor.

Keeping your core tight, reach your arms above your head, tightening your shoulder blades against the back.

Remember to keep your head slightly downward, looking at the floor.

These yoga poses are also beneficial for mental health, and can reduce stress and blood pressure. The positions seem simple enough, but they’re not for everyone. Consult a professional for help conquering the poses if they become difficult.